As the search for a missing Prestonsburg woman enters its second month, her family and local authorities remain hopeful she will be located.

Kandi Green Gonzalez, 36, of Floyd County went missing on June 1 near a property on Abbott Creek Road.

Surveillance video from a resident’s door bell camera shows Gonzalez pacing frantically in a backyard, before disappearing into a nearby creek.

Her shoes were found in the creek two weeks later.

Gonzalez’s mother, Betty Jo Dixon and her family in conjunction with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police organized a search of the Abbott Creek community and surrounding area June 19.

Volunteers from multiple counties joined in on the search, which included dogs, and aerial and submersible drones. The Thealka Fire and Rescue Squad along with Oil Springs Fire and Rescue also assisted.

The dogs tracked Gonzalez up an embankment and down the other side to a logging or gas well road. According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt the day of the search, that’s where the trail goes cold.

“The dogs tracked her up a hill and down the other side and onto a road. The dogs lost her from there,” Hunt said.

The search is entering its second month. The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to her return.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville at, (606) 433-7711 or contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at, (606) 886-6711.