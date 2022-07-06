From July 8-16, the region's second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop will be held as quilting shops from across Eastern Kentucky join together to promote their love of quilting.

The Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop is a nine-day event spread over six participating quilt shops. The event is filled with shop give-a-ways, door prizes and discounts. During the shop hop, each shop will offer unique blocks for sale that will allow hoppers (customers) to complete this year’s theme quilt. This year, the shop hop theme is “Christmas Traditions.”

Participating shops will include Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, Bridgett's Quilting in Pikeville, Gran Gran's Quilting Shoppe in Paintsville, The Pink Ribbon Quilt Shop in Pikeville, Quilter's Playhouse in Ulysses and Sew-N-Love Shoppe in Prestonsburg.

Carolyn Davis, owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, said she is happy the event is returning to the area. This event, she said, will allow customers to not only learn about quilting, but also about the areas that the participating shops are located in.

“I am thrilled to work with the other quilt shops in the region, sharing our customers and helping quilters find connections to other quilting and sewing resources in the region,” said Davis. “Many customers plan to ride together and plan their shopping routes to have plenty of time in each town and quilt store. We hope our shoppers explore the local area and shops in each town, grab lunch and enjoy the shop hop with friends.”

Kim Johnson, owner of The Pink Bobbin Quilt Shop in Pikeville, agreed.

“We are very excited to be hosting this event that not only will offer a wonderful experience for our local quilters, but also brings quilters from other regions to our area,” said Johnson.

Davis said the shop owners met many new customers during last year's shop hop, so they expect the shop hop to become an annual event and grow each year.

“We met so many wonderful new customers last year and we expect a larger group this year,” said Davis. “We believe the annual shop hop event will have a greater economic impact each year as it grows and gains broader recognition,” she said.

This year, said Davis, the shops expect to have over 300 visitors.

The shop owners said they are thankful to their local tourism offices and customers for supporting the regional event.

Expanded hours will be held for all shops during the quilt shop hop. Shop hop hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. p.m., July 8-16, Monday through Saturday, except for Sunday. For normal shop hours, contact the participating shops.

For more information, visit the shop hop website, www.quiltin-inthemountains.com, or contact one of the participating shops.

The participating shops are:

Appalachian Quilt and Craft

Owner: Carolyn Davis

Address: 1133 N Main Street, Hazard

Phone: (606) 551-1095 or 800-910-3670

Website: www.appalachianquilt.com

Bridgett's Quilting

Owner: Bridgett Hylton

Address: 237 Second Street, Pikeville

Phone (606) 624-5972

Website: fb.com/Bridgetts-Quilting-Fabric-Shop-248837278495835

Gran Gran's Quilting Shoppe

Owner: Kathy Hyden

Address: 304 Main Street, Paintsville

Phone (606) 793-1659

Website: gransquilting.com

The Pink Bobbin Quilt Shop

Owner: Kim Johnson

Address: 11129 US 23 South, Pikeville

Phone (606) 637-2717

Website: fb.com/TheQuiltShopKY

Quilter's Playhouse

Owner: Sherry Burchett

Address: 51 Beasley Branch Road, Ulysses

Phone (606) 624-5267

Website: quiltersplayhouse.com

Sew-N-Love Shoppe

Owner: Jan Joseph

Address: 249 West Court Street, Prestonsburg

Phone (606) 506-5086

Website: sew-n-loveshoppe.com/