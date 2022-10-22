PIKEVILLE, Ky. — As he faces a challenge from Democrat Charles Booker in the Nov. 8 general election, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has been busy of late crisscrossing the bluegrass state.

And what he’s been hearing, he said this week during a stop in Pikeville, has been primarily the same, regardless of whether that’s been in communities in the western part of the state or in the easternmost reaches of Pike County.

Paul, who was the guest speaker at the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce member breakfast held Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Garfield House in Pikeville, said the issues and concerns have been wide and varied.

But the most common concern currently being voiced by the state’s citizenry, he pointed out, has been the rising costs of everyday consumer goods.

“Most people are concerned with rising prices … we hear people talking about grocery or gas prices, or people in business talking about the cost of their goods rising, the trouble of predicting expenditures of shipping freight,” he told those chamber of commerce members attending Tuesday’s event.

He continued. “The concerns are well founded … the question we’ve been getting is: are we going to get more of it or is it going to wane?”

Paul said the fact that the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates would suggest that the rate of inflation will also continue to increase.

That’s because the prevailing consensus among many economists, he said, is that inflation rates cannot be “tamed” unless they are matched by interest rates.

“In the late 1970s the interest rates went up to about 20 percent and sure enough it killed inflation but it also killed the economy,” he said. “People talk about a ‘soft landing,’ which would be gradually raising interest rates so that inflation slowly comes down to where they meet each other.”

Paul said he doesn’t have a great deal of confidence in the soft landing remedy, but instead believes it ultimately is going to require higher interest rates to bring inflation under control.

“I don’t think it’s going to end soon or pretty … I think in all likelihood there is going to be a significant recession at some point,” he said.

Paul said another major factor for the increasing inflation rates has been less to do with corporate greed than it has out-of-control government spending.

“The politicians come offering you free cars, free cell phones, free housing, free food, but when they offer you all that, really in the end, with all the inflation comes with borrowing the money for it, you hurt precisely the same people you said were going to help,” he said.

“So we really have to figure out how to get people moving up the economic ladder instead of just saying we’re going to give you something,” he added.

Paul said an alarming consequence of these “government gifts” is a dwindling workforce.

“This is bad for a culture in general … we really shouldn’t have government programs that promote it,” he said. “If I had my way, I’d have work included with every welfare program … I would have no money given to anybody on the planet that’s able bodied, without work.”

Paul said another factor for soaring costs is the federal government’s propensity to spend far more money than it takes in, which he pointed out is antithetical to the state of Kentucky, for instance, that instead attempts to have a surplus of money for unexpected contingencies.

“That’s the way the government should work,” he said. “Some people ask what is the rainy day fund in Washington, well, it’s minus $31 trillion. We’re simply not as fiscally responsible as your state government. We should not spend more than we take in, period.

“If you ask what the biggest problem facing our country is, it's our national debt,” he continued, “and it’s a threat to our national security, it’s a threat to our way of life, and it’s a threat to our economy. The way to fix it is to balance our books.”

In spite of all the obstacles currently facing it, Paul said he believes the country will ultimately right the ship and make its way through all of them.

“I think the American economy and capitalism in general is amazingly resilient, and is in spite of the mistakes the government makes, because the economy is based on self-interest,” he said. “Some people misinterpret that and think self-interest is a bad thing … it’s a good thing. Self-interest is why you work hard. You want a better standard of living for your families … it’s all self-reinforcing.”