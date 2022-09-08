Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd has announced that the Floyd County district will be participating in Kentucky High Attendance Day on Sept. 13.
On High Attendance Day, elementary, middle and or high schools compete in small school or large school categories, and awards are determined statewide based on each school’s performance. The school in each category with the highest attendance percentage for that day will receive $500. If elementary or middle schools tie on the day of competition, the schools’ attendance on the previous day breaks the tie.
“We want what’s best for our students,” Shepherd said. “For our students to get the best education, they must be present in their school. Our goal is to graduate young men and women who are college ready, career ready, and life ready.”
Shepherd said the district wants Floyd schools to be at the top.
“We want Floyd County to have the top schools in all categories on High Attendance Day,” Shepherd said. “To do that, we are asking for our families and community to help ensure that all students are in school, not just on Sept. 13, 2022, but every day.”