Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently announced seven Floyd County Schools students have been selected for the 2023 Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program (GSP).

According to a statement from Floyd County Schools, GSP is an enhanced summer learning experience for students who will be seniors in the fall.

Along with a no-cost opportunity, students receive scholarships that average more than $60,000, depending on their college/university choice, the statement said.

The selection process is detailed and competitive. Written essays, the quality of grades, and test scores are just some of what judges consider. Our best applicants then compete with students from across Kentucky.

“Becoming a Governor’s Scholar is a challenging task, to say the least,” Shepherd said. “You have to be an excellent student with excellent test scores, and that's only the beginning. Governor’s Scholars are students who are involved in their schools and communities. These students are typically members of athletic teams or co-curricular teams while actively participating in clubs and honors groups. Governor’s Scholars are active participants in their communities through community service, employment, and leadership.”

Floyd County Schools 2023 Governor’s Scholars are:

• Ruthie Bays, Floyd Central High School

Family: Jenny and Matt Hicks, Tommy Bays

• Lydia Clark, Floyd Central High School and Floyd County Early College Academy

Family: Jeremy and Stephanie Clark

• Kendyll Hall, Floyd Central High School and Floyd County School of Innovation

Family: Doug and Amie Hall

• Teresa Johnson, Prestonsburg High School and Floyd County Early College Academy

Family: Glen Johnson and Patricia Bays

• Madison Newsome, Betsy Layne High School

Family: Nicholas and Contessa Newsome

• Todd Prater, Floyd Central High School and Floyd County School of Innovation

Family: Jeff and CeCi Prater

• Jada Reynolds, Betsy Layne High School

Family: Ronnnie and Tammy Reynolds