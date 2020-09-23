Last week, seven 2020 high school graduates from Floyd County were named Sen. Jeff Green Scholars, something Gov. Andy Beshear said was an “especially impressive” designation.
On Monday, Sept. 14, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) named seven Floyd County seniors, who graduated in 2020, Sen. Jeff Green Scholars. According to the press statement, to earn this honor, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and score at least a 28 composite on the ACT.
Students who earned this honor included:
• Aariana Sparks of Betsy Layne High School.
• Amber Stumbo, Ryan Sword and Logan Turner of Floyd Central High School.
• Cameron Goble, Kane Scarberry and Edward Smith of Prestonsburg High School.
These students, the statement said, have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards, which they can use to continue their education beyond high school. They are also eligible for approximately $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.
“I congratulate these students for achieving this honor and for having worked so hard during their high school years,” Beshear said. “This designation is especially impressive in the face of the educational challenges presented to these students during a worldwide health pandemic. I wish them much success as they continue their education. I have no doubt they will accomplish great things.”
This designation, according to the statement, is named in honor of the late State Senator Jeff Green of Mayfield, who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997.
KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA. KEES awards are funded by net Kentucky lottery proceeds and may be used at most colleges and universities in Kentucky. In some cases, the award may be used at an out-of-state school if the major the student is pursuing is unavailable in Kentucky. No application is necessary for KEES awards.
