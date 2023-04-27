Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd has announced the district’s 2023 Rogers Explorers.

“We’re very proud of these students, and we’re thrilled to have seven Explorers this year!” Shepherd said in a statement. “Students apply during eighth grade and, if selected, attend a three-day summer session at a Kentucky College or university. We want parents and families to know about this great opportunity for all students with a B average or better. ”

The statement said Rogers Explorers was formed in 2006 to reach more young people and steer them toward careers most in demand. These intense three days are filled with science, technology, engineering, math, community service, and fun thanks to The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Lindsey Wilson College, Morehead State University, Union College, University of the Cumberlands and the University of Pikeville.

Floyd students named to the Rogers Scholars program include:

Kyria Barnette, James D. Adams Middle

Nadelie Caudill, Duff-Allen Central Elementary

Jacey Goble, James D. Adams Middle

Makinzie James, James D. Adams Middle

Kassidy May, James D. Adams Middle

Taegan Stewart, South Floyd Elementary

Noah Watts, John M. Stumbo Elementary