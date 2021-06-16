Police agencies across Floyd arrested several individuals on drug trafficking charges in recent days.
According to court documents, the first arrest occurred June 4, when Prestonsburg Police Officer Josh Hinkle was conducted a safety checkpoint at Lancer.
Hinkle, the citation said, requested to see the driver’s license of an individual later identified as Christopher Jones, 26, of Pitts Hollow Road, Prestonsburg. Jones, the citation said, told the officer that his license was suspended.
Court documents said that a subsequent search of Jones and his vehicle resulted in officers finding more than 15 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a syringe containing a black liquid believed to be heroin and $248 in cash.
Jones was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense DUI, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
Two individuals were arrested, court documents show, on June 7 after deputies with The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at South Highland Drive in Prestonsburg.
According to court documents, while serving the warrant, deputies made contact with Anna Conley, 43, and Joseph M. Phillip, 44, both of South Highland Avenue. During a search subsequent to the arrests of Conley and Phillip, court documents said, officers found approximately 9 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, in addition to four loaded syringes and a set of digital scales.
Conley was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. West, the citation said, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Another arrest, court document show, occurred on June 9 following an investigation by the sheriff’s office.
According to the arrest citation written by Deputy Darrin Lawson, approximately two weeks prior to June 9, Deputy Dusty Newsome was dispatched to a report of a crash involving a vehicle which had been abandoned.
Newsom the citation said, noted that the name on the temporary tag came back to a Jesse Karr, 31, of Claysville Landing, Elizabethtown. Lawson wrote that officers also found two or three bags of a substance called MSM, a horse vitamin which is sometimes used to “cut” methamphetamine to make larger quantities.
Deputies, the citation said, contacted local hotels and let them know to contact officers if Karr checked in to one of them. Lawson wrote that on June 9, the officers were contacted and told that Karr had checked in to the Quality Inn Prestonsburg.
A search of Karr’s room, the citation said, revealed a 9 mm handgun, a clear bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, several suspected Xanax pills and a bag containing suspected marijuana.
Lawson wrote that, while talking with Karr, Karr walked to the third-floor window and jumped out. Deputies, the citation said, found Karr lying under the window on his stomach.
Karr initially refused treatment, but was later transported to Highlands ARH for further treament.
Karr was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and third-degree escape.
Another trafficking arrest occurred on June 10, court documents said, when a drug investigation by the Sheriff’s Office led deputies to a proposed drug deal between Jeremy Boyd, 37, of Green Hall Branch, Banner, and another individual at the Brookshire Inn in Prestonsburg. Boyd was contacted, the citation said, and deputies found more than $1,400 in cash and two bags of suspected methamphetamine.
Boyd was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
The final two trafficking arrests, court documents said, occurred while deputies were investigating a tip on an escaped fugitive and went to the Prater Fork Road, Hueysville, residence of Elsie Cecil, 41. While deputies were investigating, the citation said, they saw a small baggie containing suspected methamphetamine in plain view and Deputy Oliver Little found a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine in a garbage can in the residence.
In total, the citation said, deputies found more than 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine, various quantities of prescription drugs and a bag containing suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms. Both Cecil and a second individual in the residence, Myrtle Little, 43, of Ky. 550 East, Lackey, were questioned and neither would take the blame for the items found.
Both were arrested and lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts, unspecified) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen).