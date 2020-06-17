Several people have been charged recently with drug trafficking in Floyd County, including two arrested last week in connection with allegedly trafficking in various narcotics.
According to court documents, on June 8, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy D. Lawson performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to use its turn signal when coming off the U.S. 23 north ramp turning onto Ky. 114. Lawson wrote that Deputy Justin Szymchack arrived at the scene with K9 Drago and Drago “alerted” on the back sliding door of the vehicle where Josh Music, 31, of Copperslick, Prestonsburg, was sitting.
Both Music and the driver were removed from the vehicle and searched, the citation said. While Deputy Kevin Thacker was searching Music, a black mass fell from his pants, the citation said.
Officers found that the mass was a ball of black electrical tape wrapped around a bag which contained approximately 80 grams of a substance suspected to be either heroin or fentanyl. The officers, the citation said, field tested the substance but also sent it to the Kentucky State Police lab.
Music was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on a charge of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin). Court documents show he was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 17.
The Sheriff’s Department made a second arrest on June 11, court documents show, after Deputy B. Martin was investigating an anonymous tip about the Mining Camp area. Martin wrote in the citation that one name mentioned as possibly being someone who was selling narcotics was Kevin Clark Nelson, 41, of Wills Branch.
Martin wrote that while stationary in that area, he observed a vehicle driven by Nelson fail to come to a complete stop at the stop sign to get onto Ky. 302 and conducted a traffic stop.
Martin wrote that Szymchack and Drago were brought to the scene, and as they approached Nelson’s vehicle, Nelson leaned across the front seats. Nelson, who told the officer he was reaching for his drink, was asked to step out of the vehicle, the citation said.
Upon searching the vehicle, Martin wrote, he found a small glass medication container in the bottom of Nelson’s fountain drink which contained several pills. Also, Martin wrote, deputies found a second container in the vehicle which contained a number of pills.
Martin wrote that while deputies were searching the vehicle, Nelson’s cell phone received a text message that contained talk of drug transactions. Nelson was transported to the jail, the citation said, where further search resulted in officers finding $1,751 in cash in Nelson’s underwear.
Nelson was charged with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, tampering with evidence and a traffic charge.
Both cases remain under investigation.
