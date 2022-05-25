Some familiar faces punched their ticket to November after voters in Floyd County cast their ballot in the 2022 Kentucky primary election May 17.

Turnout in Floyd County was 30.66 percent out of the county’s 29,378 registered voters.

Republican Brandon Spencer defeated David Kelly Pennington for the 95th state representative’s race on the Republican side. Spencer will go on to face incumbent Democrat Ashley Tackett Laferty in the November general election.

In the race for Floyd County Sheriff, John Hunt defeated Randy Woods in the Republican primary. Hunt will face off with Sheriff John Hunt, who defeated Nathan Lafferty on the Democratic side, in November.

Zachary D. McCoy edged out Emmit Johnson for Floyd County Jailer on the Republican ticket. McCoy will go on to face Steve Little, who ousted incumbent Jailer Stuart “Bear” Halbert on the Democratic side.

In the race for magistrate in District 1, Clark Bradford won the Republican race over John T. Holland. Bradford will face incumbent Magistrate Mark Crider who was unopposed on the Democratic side.

Gary Wolfe won the Republican primary for constable of District 1. No Democratic candidate filed in the race.

In the race for magistrate in District 4, Ivan McKinney defeated Josh Murphy and William Hohenecker on the Republican ticket. McKinney will go on to face incumbent Magistrate Ronnie Akers, who easily defeated William Lee Slone in the Democratic race.

David A. Layne was elected the next Property Valuation Administrator, defeating Stacey Meade in the Democratic primary. No Republican filed to run for PVA.

Incumbent Magistrate George Ousley went on to win another term representing District 2, easily beating his opponents Bob Johnson and Deanna Nicole Mullins.

Incumbent Mike Tackett, magistrate in District 3, also easily won re-election defeating Paul and Westley Little on the Democratic ticket. No Republican filed to run for Magistrate in District 3.

Ernie Ray Moore won the Democratic primary for constable of District 3, knocking off Harold G. Hall, Wm. Russell “Boochie” Hall, Ronald Wright and Chase Shepherd.

Allred Junebug Newsom was re-elected to serve another term as Constable of District 4, as he went on to defeat Steve Hall.

In the race for Floyd District Judge, Assistant County Attorney Tyler Green was the leading vote-getter. He and Brandis Bradley will face off in the November general election as the top two candidates move on to a run off.