Several offices will be closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

Those offices include:

Prestonsburg City Utilities

Prestonsburg Tourism

Prestonsburg Municipal Building/City Hall

Mountain Arts Center Box Office

Big Sandy Community and Technical College

City of Wayland/ City Hall

City of Wheelwright/ City Hall

East Kentucky Science Center

Judge-Executive (Robbie Williams office)

County Attorney's Office (Keith Bartley)

Floyd County Speciality Courts