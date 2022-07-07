A Floyd County man who is a move-in sex offender from Virginia has been charged after police said he failed to register with Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Hunter Kidd, on June 27, KSP Post 9 in Pikeville received a call from a trooper with the Virginia State Police.
The trooper, the citation said, advised that Darrel Gene McCoy, 45, was a sex offender and was supposed to be located at Ward Street in Auxier. The trooper, according to the citation, also advised that he was unsure that McCoy has registered in the state of Kentucky.
It was discovered, Kidd wrote, that McCoy had not registered in Kentucky and McCoy told the trooper that he had told the Virginia State Police he was moving and that he thought that was all he had to do. McCoy, the citation said, told troopers he had been living in Kentucky since April.
McCoy was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration.
According to Virginia records, McCoy was convicted of sexual battery against an adult in 2009.