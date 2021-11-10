A Floyd County murder trial wrapped up Nov. 3, with the jury finding Floyd Junior Sexton guilty in the shooting death of Bill Collins.

The jury deliberated for approximately an hour before handing down the verdict. Jurors then returned to deliberate sentencing in the case.

The Commonwealth was asking for between 20-50 years, with life in prison the maximum sentence in the crime.

The jury returned their decision in less than 40 minutes, recommending Sexton be sentenced to life in prison for killing Collins in 2014.

“It’s definitely been a long process to get here,” said Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner.

“It’s not unusual to have a murder case take a few years to get to trial, but seven years is a pretty long time,” said Turner.

The trial, which was delayed numerous times, involved agencies from as far away as Arizona and Texas, where Sexton was finally apprehended.

“We had to have assistance from police agencies in Arizona, Texas and Virginia.” Turner continued, “It was a tremendous amount of police work in addition to what Detective Petry from the (Kentucky) state police did here.”

Turner was pleased with the jury’s verdict, but more importantly, pleased that the Collins family now has some closure.

“It’s been very difficult for them, which is always the case when you lose a loved one to murder, you want to have it resolved and see justice done,” Turner said.

Sexton showed no emotion as the verdict was read, only slumping forward in his chair and looking at the floor.

Sexton will now await sentencing which is scheduled for Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. in Floyd Circuit Court.