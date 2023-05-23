Scott Shannon, family resource youth service center director at Duff Allen Central Elementary, has been named the team lead for Camp Noah this summer.

The Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group is responsible for bringing the camp to the area. The camp’s purpose is to help children, who suffered from last year’s flood, through the grieving process.

“We hand-picked Scott for the role because numerous people recommended him” said Missy Allen, LTRG co-chair. “Being a resource center director, he knows a lot of these kids, and they know him as well. It will be good to have a familiar, friendly face at Camp Noah.”

Allen said there is still work to do for the camp to be ready.

“We are looking to take approximately 50 kids at Camp Noah,” she said. “The ratio has to be one to three, so we are going to need 16-17 volunteers if we get that many. There will be some required training involved for the volunteers, which is online and can be done at their leisure. They will also be required to do a background check.”

Allen said anyone is welcome to volunteer, but there are certain groups they are hoping to reach.

“We are looking into high school seniors, due to the possibility of them looking for volunteer hours” she said. “So, if there are any kids who have a heart for this, we need them.

“I think this camp will teach children coping skills, and to be more resilient,” Allen said. “I believe this will give them guidance to be ready when storms of life come. We want kids to get involved, and we have to start getting a list together of who wants to attend Camp Noah.

For additional information, or if interested in being a volunteer, contact Camp Noah at, (606) 259-1115.