The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce heard from a special guest at the Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Jan. 12 at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park’s May Lodge.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd was the keynote speaker of the event and provided an update to the chamber of the current state of the Floyd County School District. Since taking over the FCSD, Shpherd instituted the theme “Rowing and Growing Together,” as she encourages student and community involvement.

However, she said, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this has been a challenge.

“With the interruption of the pandemic and the loss of sick time between students and teachers and additional barriers to accessing within our schools last year, we are focused on collecting data to help identify any gaps in learning and to ensure we’re doing our best to close those gaps,” Shephard said.

Shepherd was accompanied by Principal Christina Crace, of the Floyd County School of Innovation in Martin, and Dr. Jeff Shannon, principal at the Floyd County Area Technology Center, as well as administrators from across the FCSD.

“I applaud our local Board of Education for their continued support for various career and technical education pathways and opportunities for our students. For their high expectations of our work with students. And for ensuring that all students and families have access to the resources they need to be successful,” Shepherd said.

At the School of Innovation, students can choose from six programs that branch into 13 different pathways such as law, healthcare, engineering, computer science and agriculture. The school has recently partnered with ARH, Mountain Enterprise, Lifeguard and, most recently, AppHarvest.

At the Area Technology Center, students can choose from seven pathways including IT, welding, nursing, carpentry, electrical, HVAC and automotive. The school recently used a grant from the American Dermatology Association to build a pavilion on campus that allows students to work outside — yet out of the elements.

“Our mission is simply to provide amazing opportunities for all students in a safe, supportive learning environment,” said Shephard.