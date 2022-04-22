Superintendent Anna Shepherd has announced that four Floyd County Schools students have been selected for the 2022 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar Program (GSP).
GSP is an enhanced summer learning experience for students who will be seniors in the fall. Along with an incredible no cost opportunity, students receive scholarships that average more than $60,000, depending on the college/university choice. The selection process is detailed and competitive. Written essays, the quality of grades and test scores are just some of what judges consider. Our best applicants then compete with students from across Kentucky.
Shepherd comments, “Congratulations Alex (Begley), Kassidy (Blackburn), Caidance (Mullins) and Allyson (Springer). We are so proud of you and are excited for you to have this wonderful opportunity.
“Becoming a Governor’s Scholar is challenging to say the least. You have to be an excellent student with excellent test scores and thats only the beginning. Governor’s Scholars are students who are involved in their schools and communities. These students are typically members of athletic teams or co-curricular teams, and actively participate in clubs and honors groups. Governor’s Scholars are active participants in their communities through their community service, employment, and leadership,”
Shepherd says.
Visit, http://gsp.ky.gov/ or call a high school counselor for more information.