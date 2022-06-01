The Floyd County Board of Education has been busy the past couple of weeks with another special called board meeting on Thursday, May 26, as Superintendent Anna Shepherd gave her capstone address to the board, providing an end-of-the-year review and a look at the future.

Shepherd began by thanking her family, who were in attendance, and secondly, thanked the board members themselves for their teamwork and dedication.

“We say that with everything and we certainly can’t do very much unless we serve as a team together, so I thank you,” said Shepherd.

When Shepherd stepped into the superintendent’s chair, she said, she adopted a motto of “Rowing and Growing Together.” Shepherd said she has made it a point to include the community in the decision making process regarding the district’s students.

“I’ve been here for 30 years, I’ve been in the community, and I know a lot of people in the community, but certainly from all the events that I’ve attended this year have met and got to speak to many more community members and families, grandparents and great-grandparents, so I’ve really enjoyed that,” Shepherd said.

Dr. Robbie Fletcher and Dr. Fred Carter were also on hand for the address. Fletcher served as a mentor to Shepherd while Carter served as executive coach to Shepherd in various training programs. Fletcher praised Shepherd along with the board for their successes given the obstacles of the past two years.

“This is a testimony to who you are, as much as it is Mrs. Shepherd,” Fletcher said. “None of this gets accomplished unless she (Shepherd) has your support. A superintendent cannot be successful without the full support of her board.”

Shepherd noted the past two school years have been unlike any other. In the grips of the pandemic, students had to switch to virtual classroom learning, which meant no in-person classes as schools were closed, she said. Once schools reopened, students were still required to wear masks while on campus.

FCSD partnered with Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) to set up vaccination clinics for staff, students and the community free of charge. Shepherd said she also implemented a School Reopen Plan once numbers started to subside.

Shepherd noted the success of the Career and Technical Education Pathways now offered to Floyd County students. The FCSD now supports 28 career pathways ranging from HVAC to nursing programs.

The Floyd County School of Innovation expanded pathways for students this year, Shepherd said, with plans for the Floyd County Area Technology Center along with the county’s three high schools to add extra pathway programs as well.

Shepherd also unveiled her plans for the future of the FCSD. Her plans involve developing a strategic plan with an updated mission and vision for the district with all stakeholders.

There are also plans to implement advisory councils, made up of both certified and classified staff, along with student and community input. Shepherd said she wants to create a profile of what a Floyd County graduate should be.

“I want to congratulate you, this has been an impressive year. I would be happy if this was my picture with all of the accomplishments that’s been made in Floyd County,” Fletcher said.

As for other business at the meeting, Shepherd and the board voted to discontinue the use of the superintendent’s Ford Expedition for a smaller, more fuel efficient vehicle. The FCBOE, officials said, will also look into the possibility of raises for the district’s employees once the school year ends.