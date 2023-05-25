Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd hosted her final Lunch and Learn of the 2022-2023 school year with a group of students who achieved scores of 30 or higher on their ACT exams this year.

The gathering, held on May 17 at The Brickhouse restaurant in Prestonsburg, allowed Shepherd to personally engage with the accomplished students, celebrating their success by treating them to lunch and discussing their aspirations for the future, according to a statement from the BOE. This session featured a total of 17 students, including sophomores, juniors, and seniors from all three high schools within the district.

During the session, the statement said, Shepherd had conversations with the students and congratulated them on being the inaugural members of the 30+ ACT Club in Floyd County.

The statement said a banner will be created and hung at the Central Office as a tribute to these students and as a testament to their outstanding achievements. The superintendent expressed her admiration for their dedication and hard work, emphasizing that their accomplishments reflect positively on the entire county and inspire other students in striving to achieve and be recognized as a member of the 30+ ACT Club next year.

The Lunch and Learn series was an initiative envisioned by Shepherd to foster academic excellence, and receive feedback from and support the district's students at all levels by engaging with them one on one and in small groups in their school cafeterias, beginning at the

start of this school year, the statement said. The initiative will continue throughout the 2023-2024 school year as well.

"It was an absolute honor and pleasure to sit down with these students who have achieved impressive, top-notch scores on their ACT exams,” Shepherd said. “Their commitment to academic excellence, coupled with their passion and drive, reminds us of why our work with students is so important. I am confident that these bright stars will continue to excel in their future endeavors and expect them to continue to make Floyd County proud through their contributions to our society.”

Inaugural members of the 30+ ACT Club are Madison Newsome, Sophia Moe and WIlliam Justice from Betsy Layne High School; Carolyn Grace McDavid, Kendyll Hall, Braden Moore, Alex Begley, McKinnley Martin and Joshua Brody Buck from Floyd Central High School; and Kassidy Blackburn, Jacob Blevins, Rudi Edgington, Kaitlyn Hager, Maxwell Jervis, Sage Slone, Allyson Springer and Jacob Roberts from Prestonsburg High School.