Since assuming the role of Floyd County Schools superintendent, Anna Shepherd has made an effort to recognize students by sending personalized cards, photos, and a simple message of encouragement. Shepherd says she uses social media and the local newspaper to find students who deserve recognition.
“I complete these encouragement and congrats cards on nights or weekends for the upcoming week,” she said. “Secretaries Tammy Robinson and Maggie Allen get them clipped, laminated and envelopes addressed for me. I then take them home and complete the cards for our students,”
Shepherd said the encouragement packets are an extension of some of her favorite duties as superintendent, which are the ones which allow her to be with students.
“Some of my favorite times as a superintendent are being in classrooms seeing what students are learning, attending their events to support them and sending encouraging notes to as many students as I can. I love each and every student in our district and am so proud of each of them,” said Shepherd.
Shepherd said plans to continue sending the packets, and thanks her staff for their help in allowing her to reach so many students.
“I am truly blessed to be able to serve students and families with the outstanding team of teachers, administrators, district and school staff we have in place,” Shepherd said. “It’s simply a five-star team.”
Shepherd said she is appreciative of the Floyd County Chronicle and Times for the newspaper’s effort to highlight students.
“I am always looking for additional ways to celebrate, recognize and show gratitude to our outstanding students and staff. I appreciate the extra opportunity provided to me by the Floyd County Chronicle and Times with these features,” she said. “I look forward to seeing more academics, attendance and staff featured to celebrate and thank them for their work as well as we move forward together in Floyd County to lift and show gratitude to as many individuals as we can.”