Jenny Wiley State Resort Park has been in search of a permanent park manager since the summer of 2021.

That search is now over, as Trinity Shepherd has been chosen to lead Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. Shepherd brings a wealth of experience to the role of Park Manager. He is no stranger to JWSRP and has worked in the state park system for 20 years.

“Our Kentucky State Parks have been a dream career to me. When I started as a seasonal worker back in 2001, I had no idea what it would lead to,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd, a native of Gunlock, in Magoffin County, holds a degree in outdoor recreation with a minor in criminology from Morehead State University.

“With my degree, I didn’t really know where it would lead me, but thanks to some good folks that put a lot of time and effort into me, they steered me in the right direction,” said Shephard.

Though Shepherd never set out to be a park manager, he said he knows the responsibility that comes with it.

“It’s still kind of settling in on me, but I’m just so thankful and I’m very blessed. I’m kind of in awe just to be honest with you,” Shepherd said.

Jenny Wiley is in the process of several new projects, including a new beach and waterfront playground. Shepherd said a new archery facility could also be coming to the park.

“With all of the facilities that are already there that have been a historical icon, but now we’re moving into the future,” he said. “We have the possibility of a new archery facility coming, thanks to partnerships with the City of Prestonsburg, the Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Jenny Wiley we have the new beach area,” said Shepherd.