Anna Shepherd has officially become the first female superintendent of the Floyd County Schools District, after coming to an agreement on a contract with the board of education.

Shepherd was awarded a four year contract by the board.

Her new salary will be $173,500 per year. She will also receive a county vehicle, much like her predecessors. The board went back to the past two superintendents and looked at their salaries before coming to the final numbers.

“We lost our past two superintendents because of the competitive market in Kentucky,” Board Chair Linda Gearheart said.

The board wanted to ensure that Shepherd will not be lured away.

Shepherd will also receive a reimbursement towards her life insurance as well as her retirement.

“We took into consideration her experience. She has 30 years experience— and all in Floyd County,” Gearheart said.

Shepherd is replacing former superintendent Danny Adkins, who, resigned his post in July of this year, to take over at the Woodford County School District.

Shepherd made history by being the first ever woman to lead the district.

“It’s such an honor. I’m just so humbled to be chosen as the first female to step in this role for the county,” Shepherd said.

The new superintendent said she wants to show the children of Floyd County that anything is possible.

“That’s a huge glass ceiling that’s been shattered — I certainly feel like being the first female superintendent that lots of little girls and lots of little head start children can dream to be superintendent in this county or wherever they choose,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd has adopted the motto, “Rowing Forward,” and she plans to not focus on the past.

“She has this saying, that we’re rowing forward, and she has made clear that we’re not going to look back at the past and dwell. We’re rowing forward and going to have the best year ever,” Gearheart said.