The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office recently solved a hit-and-run accident in Floyd County, thanks to a special officer — The four-legged kind.
K9 officer Drago, has proven a key asset to Sheriff John Hunt’s force, from sniffing out drugs during a routine traffic stop, to tracking down suspects on the run, officer Drago always gets his man.
Drago recently helped the FCSO solve a recent hit-and-run case, according to Sheriff Hunt.
Deputies responded to a crash near Prestonsburg, on December 31, where 33-year-old John R. Lowe, of Dwale, had fled the scene of the accident that left three injured, Hunt said.
Upon tracking the suspect to a brushy area, Hunt said, Deputy Justin Szymchack deployed K9 Drago to locate Lowe.
“After they had just got back from their training, a suspect has a hit-and-run accident, he leaves the scene on foot before our deputies ever get there, they tracked him to the hills where they found him submerged in a ditch, and the dog took them right to him,” Hunt said.
Lowe was quickly found by Drago, hiding in a ditch submerged in leaves, Hunt said. Lowe was taken into custody and charged with driving on a DUI suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid, Hunt said.
He was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.