A Prestonsburg couple was arrested after a Prestonsburg Police officer conducting a shoplifting investigation said he uncovered children living in unsafe conditions among the “worst” social workers have seen.

According to an arrest citation, on April 7, Prestonsburg Police Officer Dennis Hutchinson was dispatched to the Ace Hardware store in Prestonsburg in reference to a shoplifter. The owner of the store, the citation said, told Hutchinson that a male subject had taken several items.

During the course of the investigation, Hutchinson wrote, he was led to an address on Bluebird Lane in Prestonsburg and visited the residence a couple of times that day but couldn’t get anyone to come to the door.

On April 8, Hutchinson wrote, he returned to the residence, where he knocked on the door several times before resident Stephen R. Hamilton, 24, came to the door. Hutchinson wrote that, while speaking with Hamilton, he could see trash piled up in the kitchen and heard a small child crying.

Hamilton stepped back into the residence to get an item Hutchinson was looking for through the shoplifting investigation and, the officer wrote, he saw a few marijuana joints in a pill bottle.

The residence, Hutchinson wrote, was in no condition for a child, but Hutchinson found Hamilton’s two children — ages 1 and 2 — in the living room.

Hutchinson wrote that he saw clothes around a heater in the residence, food in the floor and on tables that had mold on it and sippy cups for the children which had mold in them.

Child Protective Services responded, Hutchinson wrote, and stated the house was one of the worst they have seen.

While Hutchinson was investigating, court documents said, the children’s mother — Victoria G. Tackett, 22 — arrived at the residence.

Both Hamilton and Tackett were lodged in the Floyd County Jail and charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, while Hamilton was also charged with theft and possession of marijuana.