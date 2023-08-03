The Shriners “Christmas in July” board presented a check in the amount of $81,200 to representatives from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center — Lexington at a luncheon at the Appalachian Wireless Arena July 28.

“Christmas in July” coordinator Jimmy Kinney said a lot of hard work and community involvement helped raise the money.

“These people work so hard throughout the year raising money and that’s in addition to their normal work schedules and family time,” Kinney said. “When we say we do it for the kids, we mean it.”

The check represented the total amount raised by various “Christmas in July” events plus $5,042 raised by the Thacker Memorial annual Ride4Life, $1,200 raised by Big Sandy Road Runners, $10,000 donated by Gearheart Communications and a $10,000 donation made by Billy Johnson Law Firm.

“For the past 17 years, we’ve taken the check down to Lexington but this year, Lexington came here,” Kinney said. “This is also a way for people to know that when you give to the Shriners Children’s Hospital it really goes there.”

Kinney said that, in 2025, their 20th year, they are hoping to have given $1 million to the hospital.

“That’s our goal, so we have a couple of more years to reach that goal,” Kinney said. “And we’re always looking for that one child who really needs help because we do all of this for the kids.”

Kinney said plans are already underway for next year.