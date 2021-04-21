Six Floyd County students have been selected for an enhanced summer learning experience that will help them pay for their college education.
On April 16, the Floyd County Schools System and Superintendent Danny Adkins announced that six of the district's students have been selected for the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar Program (GSP).
According to Adkins, GSP is an enhanced summer learning experience for students who will be seniors in the fall. An opportunity that comes at no cost to the students, Adkins said, GSP students also receive scholarships that average more than $60,000, depending on the college/university choice.
FCS officials said written essays, the quality of grades and test scores are just some of what judges consider during this "competitive and detailed" selection process, which saw Floyd County's applicants compete with other students from across the Commonwealth.
Those FCS students selected include the following:
• Betsy Layne High School
– Shane Belcher, son of Crystal Hamilton and the grandson of Ken and Christine Hamilton
– Dusty Rogers, daughter of Dustin and Adora Rogers
– Hannah Tackett, daughter of David and Tammy Tackett
• Floyd County Central High School
– Madison Thornsberry, daughter of Shannon and Greta Thornsberry
• Prestonsburg High School
– Matt Burchett, son of Brad and Jenny Burchett
– McKenna Wireman, daughter of Rodney and Cristy Wireman
"Congratulations Shane, Dusty, Hannah, Madison, Matt and McKenna! The honor of being selected by GSP is not an easy one to receive. These students have excellent grades, test scores, varied activities in and out of school and hours of community service in order to be competitive," Adkins said. "And applying isn’t a one time thing, it’s a process because students are really compiling everything they do for three years and submitting that evidence along with essays to be considered. We are excited to see these 6 students rise to the top in this very competitive process."
According to Adkins, the district would love to see more of its students take advantage of GSP, the Governor’s School for the Arts or for Entrepreneurs, the vocational competitions that are available and opportunities for students to show their talents in the creative arts.
"We want our parents to know that there’s opportunities for your child to shine in our district in academics, athletics, the arts, vocational and more," Adkins said. "Whether it’s GSP, our Early College Academy, the School of Innovation, or STEAM education, we have a place for students to be inspired and innovative.”
For more information individuals can visit, gsp.ky.gov, or they can call one of the FCS's high schools and ask to speak to a counselor.
