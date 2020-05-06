Floyd County announced its first case of COVID-19 on April 14, and since then, 12 cases have been reported — and most of those individuals have been asymptomatic, and none of these cases appear to be connected, a Floyd County Health Department official said.
The health department reported the latest COVID-19 case in Floyd County on May 4, bringing the total cases confirmed to date to 12.
The health department reported on social media that the individual is managing care at home, and people who have been in contact with him/her have been notified.
On April 30, when the department confirmed the 11th case in the county, a 68-year-old male who is managing his care at home — it also reported that five individuals who have tested positive for the virus are considered to be recovered.
Health department Director Thursa Sloan said that, through contact tracing the health department has conducted thus far, officials have found no links between any of the 12 cases reported in the county.
The cases are from various places across the county and do not appear to be related, she reported. Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton also reported a lack of contact between three city employees who were recently confirmed to have the virus.
Sloan said, however, that the health department has determined that some of the 12 COVID-19 cases in Floyd County “are tied to cases” in other counties. One case, she said, is linked to Knott County.
She said local health departments are sharing information about these cases to help officials track the spread of the virus.
Sloan also reported that no Floyd County resident diagnosed with the virus to date has needed to be hospitalized, and these individuals have reported mild symptoms.
She said the most common symptoms in Floyd County residents who tested positive were headache and diarrhea, and she reported that a couple of people reported a low-grade fever. She said no one has reported a significant cough, as has been the case elsewhere.
People who are asymptomatic can still spread the virus, officials have reported, which is why state and local officials encourage residents to get COVID-19 tests.
Sloan said that the health department has not had to issue any orders requiring any Floyd County resident to quarantine or issue any orders related to businesses that aren’t following guidelines.
She said county residents and businesses have been “decently cooperative so far,” and mentioned a few calls about some issues reported — a man who told several people he has the virus, but who does not appear to have gotten a confirmed test result, and people who call the health department using various tactics to try to learn the identity of those who have tested positive.
The health department reports that it has been working seven days a week conducting contact tracing of the individuals who have tested positive in Floyd County.
The health department encourages the public to wear masks if they go out in public, to maintain social distancing, and to follow other state and federal guidelines.
