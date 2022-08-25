Kentucky disaster survivors are reporting receiving disaster assistance payments from FEMA in amounts between $179 and $195. This money can help pay for a contractor to inspect and provide an estimate of the cost to repair disaster caused damage.

Funds can be used for a contractor to inspect HVAC and septic systems, wells, retaining walls or privately owned roads and bridges. More assistance may be available, but a contractor’s written estimate is the key to unlock that aid.

Once a survivor has their estimate in hand, they can file an appeal for possible additional funding.

The appeal must include the following for identity verification purposes:

• Applicant’s full name

• Applicant’s FEMA Application Number and Disaster Number (DR-4663-KY for the Eastern Kentucky flooding)

• Damaged property address and current mailing address, if different

• Applicant’s date and place of birth

• Applicant’s signature with one of the following:

• Notary stamp or seal; or

• The statement “I hereby declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.”

The appeal can be mailed or faxed using the information below:

Mailing Address: Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service Center; P.O. Box 10055; Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

Fax Number: 800-827-8112

If a Disaster Assistance Center account has been created, applicants can also upload documents through the Upload Center in their online account.

If they have questions survivors can also bring their contractor’s estimate to their local recovery center.

Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call, 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the SBA. It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.