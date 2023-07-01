The Mountain Sports Hall of Fame, located in the Wayland gym, has been collecting and displaying jerseys and other items from Eastern Kentucky sports for years. On June 23, the gym added yet another display as recent Hazard High School graduate Landon Smith brought a set of jerseys to the collection.
Smith, who will be attending Eastern Kentucky University in the fall, will be playing football for the Colonels.
Smith, along with his father and brother, paid a visit to the museum and brought the display with them. The display contained jerseys from Hazard High School and Knott Central, where Smith played his three previous high school seasons.
Smith spoke highly of the museum, and looked at his addition as a privilege.
“I’m very thankful to have my items in the same collection as so many great mountain athletes before me,” he said. “It’s a blessing and an honor to represent Hazard High and it's great sports history, as well as my community.
Smith also commended Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz for his work in keeping mountain sports history alive.
“Mr. Fultz has done a fantastic job with the whole museum and gym” he said. “It’s something that every mountain sports fan needs to check out.”