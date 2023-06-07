Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) announced June 1 details about the second and third Country Music Highway tribute shows.

SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall said the events will be held this summer and in the summer of 2024.

“When SOAR was founded nearly 10 years ago, and communities rallied together to see what an Eastern Kentucky would look like post-coal, tourism and downtown revitalization was quickly identified as one of the seven key pillars” Hall said. “People knew that the arts and music heritage were competitive strengths that we needed to utilize. Today, we are excited to say that we are achieving some of those original goals.”

Double Kwik was the presenting sponsor for the project. The company’s president Missy Matthews, who is also Letcher County Tourism Commission’s chairwoman, said she is proud to be an Eastern Kentuckian.

“When Colby mentioned this to us, we were excited to take the opportunity to help showcase our beauty and talent in Eastern Kentucky,” she said. “I appreciate SOAR for coming up with this idea, and we appreciate the opportunity to sponsor it.”

Hall said the shows will cover six counties/communities. He then announced the three shows for the summer of 2023: a free outdoor show in downtown Paintsville on July 29, a free outdoor show at Whitesburg’s Mountain Heritage Park on Aug. 12 and an indoor paid event at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg on Aug. 19.

“Next summer, we plan to rotate and do a series of shows on the northern section of 23 including Russell, Ashland and Louisa,” Hall said. “We are planting the flag and planning ahead because we see this as a significant set of events.

Hall said the response to the project had been great, especially from the stars of highway 23.

“When this started, we received a tremendous response from the stars of the CMH,” Hall said. “We listened to them and their organizations, and they stressed a desire to provide a platform for original content from the next generation of stars.”

Hall said the events help more than just up-and-coming artists.

“This also helps to create a mechanism to help raise money to support arts, music and heritage related endeavors up and down highway 23” he said. “With that success, we saw this as something that we needed to do every year.

“Being an organization that brings people together and creates regional ideas, we feel like this is a great fulfillment of our original purpose,” Hall said. “This is a unified effort. These folks behind me wear multiple hats in their communities and this can only happen with them behind us, supporting us, and believing that this event is to help showcase their communities and bring people to them.”

Vendor and artist applications, as well as information, can be found at, cmhtributeshow.com.