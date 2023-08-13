The Country Music Highway Tribute Show, presented by Double Kwik, pays homage to talent to music icons from the area while offering the stage to the next generation of musical talent from along the highway.

Shaping Our Appalachian Region, SOAR, has announced its lineup for the Prestonsburg show, which will be held at the MAC on Aug. 19.

This is the last stop of the Country Music Highway this summer. Tickets are $15 (this includes fees) and can be purchased at www.macarts.com or the Peoples Bank Box Office.

Among the performers are Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry. Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry troupe was formed in 1990 and consists of a cast of very talented individuals, all of whom call Eastern Kentucky home. From their opening act to the inspirational and patriotic finale, the Kentucky Opry performers leave audiences wanting more. The Kentucky Opry is also home to Eastern Kentucky’s youngest professionals – The Junior Pros. Created as a training ground for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry, The Junior Pros are a talented and versatile group of young musicians and singers. These performers, who range in age from 6-16, represent the finest young talent in the region.

Bek & the Starlight Revue Hailing from the mountains of East Kentucky will also be bringing local sounds to the stage. The band features a unique blend of rock n roll with down-home roots. The band comes together to form a sound best described as Appalachian Rock N Roll. The unexpected mix of country and rock and roll is reminiscent of a dance between the two, where rock and roll most definitely takes the lead.

Another in the lineup is Devin Hale, a Kentucky singer, songwriter, and self-declared Momma’s Boy. He has been performing since the age of 12, and in the past decade has graced stages across the country, in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, and beyond. Devin’s musical stylings were influenced by country stars like Garth Brooks, Eric Church and Brooks and Dunn. Some of his popular songs are See You There, Fall in East Kentucky, Salty Scales and Harlan. Devin’s 2021 concert at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland saw the most tickets ever sold for a local artist. He is currently working on his debut studio album in Nashville with a scheduled release of Spring 2022.

Cory Harris, a singer/songwriter from Whitesburg, will also be taking to the stage. He has been active in the region as a performer for more than 10 years and has been on stages from Nashville to Bristol and throughout Southeastern Kentucky. He’s shared stages with artists such as Tyler Childers, Colter Wall, Sturgill Simpson, Sundy Best, Aaron Tippin, Tyler Farr, Earl Thomas Conley, Chris Knight and Halfway to Hazard to name a few.

Johnathan Moore, just turned 14 years old, he is a singer-songwriter and guitarist, and he lives in Knott County. Johnathan started singing and carrying a guitar around as soon as he could walk and talk, his early singing in the church got it all started, he then was chosen for the Ky Opry Jr. Pros for 4 years. He now writes his own music and just recently recorded seven new originals in Tennessee. He’s been featured on Woodsongs old-time radio hour, and Bristol co-music radio, and performs for the Prestonsburg Tourism regularly.

The next performer announced is The Chuck Robertson Project. Historically they have been a rotating cast of talented musicians from the Eastern Kentucky Tri-State area. In its current incarnation, it has been centered around the happenstance trio of island-born singer-songwriter Chuck Robertson, multi-instrumentalist and harmonica specialist Tim Preston and fiddle legend Shirley Seim. The group’s sound is a wild mix of mountain folk rock, with roots in blues, bluegrass, country and rock.

Adalyn Ramey is an 11-year-old Appalachian singer and songwriter who will be showcasing her talent. She began singing in church before age 2. Adalyn has become a familiar face at the Mountain Art Center, where she is in her seventh season as a member of Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Jr Pros. She recently began writing, recording and releasing her own original music. Her songs are currently being played on radio stations around the world, and her music is now available on all major music platforms. Her first release, “23 (Country Music Highway)” is an original song that pays homage to all the famous artists who have traveled this famous stretch of road in search of their dreams. This song was written specifically for a project focused on tourism for the CEDAW Future of Work Fair, for which she took home top honors.

Another performer will be Laurah Louisa, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville. Her mama was born and raised in Louisa and she still has many family members who call Louisa home. It was the trips back to Louisa and the memories created that shaped her, so it’s appropriate she proudly declares she’s named after Louisa. It wasn't until age 15 that Laurah discovered music. It came during a tough time in her life. Crafting her feelings and stories into songs helped her cope and discover her passion.

SOAR iis coordinating the events in collaboration with tourism agencies and venues all along the Country Music Highway. They include Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau, Visit AKY, the Paramount Arts Center, Lawrence County Tourism Commission, Paintsville Tourism, Prestonsburg Tourism, the Mountain Arts Center, Pikeville Tourism, Pikeville/Pike County Tourism, the Appalachian Wireless Arena and Letcher County Tourism.

The Prestonsburg show is the last of a three-stop series on the Country Music Highway.

“This collaboration has exceeded our expectations,” said Joshua Ball, chief operating officer at SOAR. “We have received a high number of performer applications, as well as vendor applications. Our communities and the region have rallied around this, and we are excited to provide a first-class experience for locals and those who travel to our region to take in one -- or all of our shows.”

This is a ticketed event and tickets are $15. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards arts education at the Mountain Arts Center. Doors open at 1 p.m. The music will begin at 2 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m. There is plenty of free public parking available at the Mountain Arts Center.

The Country Music Highway Tribute Show is presented by Double Kwik and sponsored by Kentucky Tourism, Addiction Recovery Care, Kentucky Power, Whitaker Bank, Backroads of Appalachia, Foothills Communication, Thacker Grigsby Communications, TVS Cable and Ale-8-One. For more information, visit www.cmhtributeshow.com.