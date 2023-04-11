SOAR’s Business and Innovation Team has announced the addition of Kacy Hicks to their team as their new startup engagement coordinator.

The startup engagement coordinator position, according to a statement from SOAR, will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with Kentucky's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem supporting startup and business growth across the region.

The statement said that, as startup engagement coordinator, Hicks will play an instrumental role in supporting entrepreneurs in their journey, walking alongside them as they grow. With the support of the Business and Innovation team, clients can receive a suite of direct services free of charge.

Hicks has spent her career as a wildlife technician for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a biological science technician for USDA Wildlife Services, and an environmental scientist for the Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement. Throughout her time traveling to many areas throughout Kentucky and many other states, the statement said, Hicks enjoyed visiting many small businesses and seeing people shine through their ideas, products, and services that they bring to their communities.

Through her previous position with the Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement, she had the opportunity to see firsthand, the decline of the coal industry and how that can affect communities and individuals. This inspired Kacy to look for ways to support these small businesses, and when she saw an opening with SOAR, it was as if the stars aligned, she said.

"I can’t wait to start working with entrepreneurs in Appalachia to help bring ideas to life in a sustainable way to see Appalachia regain a successful economy and bring more opportunities to well-deserving people," Hicks said.

SOAR’s work supporting businesses and entrepreneurship is made possible by partnering with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development’s KY Innovation office.

SOAR’s Business and Innovation team specializes in assisting small businesses and entrepreneurs whose company or idea has the capability to expand in existing markets or create new markets by leveraging technology.

Businesses can download SOAR’s Complete Guide to Entrepreneurship at, https://soar-ky.org/entrepreneurship-in-eky/, and a SOAR team member will get in contact with them.