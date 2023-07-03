On June 22, SOAR hosted its annual Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition, presented by Community Trust Bank, and powered by KY Innovation at Morehead State University.

Seven Eastern Kentucky entrepreneurs competed for a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 for their business venture, according to a statement from SOAR

“The Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition sets the stage for entrepreneurs to share their innovative ideas with the region, and this year’s event was no exception. Our seven finalists proved that if you create an environment for startups to feel seen, heard, and supported, they will show up,” said Sabrina McWhorter, SOAR’s director of business and innovation. “Innovation is alive and well in Eastern Kentucky, and I look forward to continuing our work with these businesses and supporting them through their journey. Be inspired by these leaders, there is room at the table for everyone.”

Here are the winners of the 2023 Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition:

First place, $10,000: TJ Rayhill, Bluegrass Cricket, Casey County

TJ Rayhill presented his business, Bluegrass Crickets, which raises organic crickets for the bait and feed industry and looks soon to produce crickets for human consumption, Kentucky’s First Commercial Cricket Farm.

“The number one advice I give to any new business is to just jump. After several rejections, I had to take my own advice and “jump” into applying for the SOAR pitch. Winning just validated my passion for my business. I can’t wait for more and more people to explore the crunch!,” Rayhill said.

Second place, $3,500: Xiled Inc., Payton Keathley, Pike County

Payton Kethley founded Xiled Gaming Network under Xiled Inc. in 2010. Since its founding, the Xiled brand(s) have become beloved and recognized across the globe; fostering a safe, educating, and thrilling environment for 200,000+ gamers. Retention has long been an issue with clans and communities, and clanhub is a long-awaited solution that Payton dreams to provide. Coming from Pikeville, Kentucky, there were little to no opportunities to follow Payton’s passion for gaming locally, and zero tools available for establishing an organized gaming group. The Xiled Inc. team and Payton strive to deliver opportunities to all players in the gaming community through cutting-edge technology, exciting platforms, and the creation of virtual environments such as Clanhub that make Clan Management a breeze.

Third place, $1,500: Payton May, Tunezle, Pike County

Payton May and his partner Eric Shockey created Tunezle, a melody guessing game that plays much like Wordle. It’s simple fun and available via the browser on desktop and mobile devices and mobile apps. Anyone with a love for music and gaming is a potential player. Much like Wordle, their initial goal will be to build a user base and encourage daily play via social sharing scores and a leaderboard.

Crowd Favorite, $500: Elijah Jensen, Blackbox Energy Systems

Elijah Jensen, along with his engineering team, created BlackBox Energy Systems, which works to produce the world’s best energy technology. They have designed lightweight, powerful motors and energy generation technology.

They are also a startup research and development company focusing on clean, efficient energy production and storage. Formed to market and manufacture this research, starting with their motor and micro-turbine technology.

Their team brings professional and educational knowledge of physics, mechanical, electrical, and software engineering, manufacturing, and marketing. They seek to harness their combined expertise to improve the environment with efficient, sustainable energy technologies.

They plan to begin production for their first customers later this 2023 year.

The judges for this year’s competition were:

• Andrew Jones, Northeast Region President at Community Trust Bank.

• Janey Ratliff, the Elmer and Donna Smith Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship and Associate Professor of Management/Entrepreneurship at Morehead State University.

• Rachel Bowling, Business Coach at the Kentucky Small Business Development Center.

• Jason Rainey, Executive Director of the Mt. Sterling Industrial Authority and Chamber of Commerce.

Aside from the winners, each non-placing finalist received $500. Each finalist, as also received free coaching and services through SOAR’s Business and Innovation team.

The finalist will also receive a booth at the SOAR Summit, with TJ presenting on the stage. This team is powered by funding from KY Innovation. SOAR’s services are free. If you are an existing business owner or have a desire to become an entrepreneur, SOAR’s team provides:

• Coaching and Mentoring

• Direct Services such as:

• Website

• E-Commerce

• Email and Digital Marketing

• Business Planning

• Accounting

• Referrals to Technical Assistance Providers and their subject-matter experts

Contact SOAR’s Business and Innovation team at, innovation@soar-ky.org, or by phone at, (606) 766-1160.