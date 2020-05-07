Shaping Our Appalachian Region is hosting a webinar next week to show businesses how to connect with customers and manage a business remotely.
The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, and registration is available online at, thereisafuture.org.
Participants will learn about digital channels they can use for updates, news, announcements and engagement with customers. They'll also learn about tool provided by Google, like Google My Business, Google Drive and other tools to help remote work and communication more successful.
Google speaker Corissa Saint Laurent will lead the discussion.
For more information about this and other events SOAR is hosting, visit, thereisafuture.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.