Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) has released a request for proposal (RFP) for communities to host the 2021 SOAR Summit.
The 2021 SOAR Summit will be held on October 13-14, 2021.
The RFP is open to any community in Kentucky's 54 Appalachian counties. Criteria for the RFP includes but is not limited to:
• Steering Committee
• Venue Details
• Lodging/Food/Catering
• Connectivity.
In 2020, the SOAR Summit was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Summit will feature a more engaged virtual option for those who cannot attend in person.
“The SOAR Summit is the premier event across all of Appalachia, highlighting people, projects, and ideas driving our region forward. We are excited to open up the bidding invitation for the first time ever to offer all eligible communities a voice in this process,” said Colby Hall, Executive Director of SOAR.
For more information, contact Colby Hall at, colby.hall@soar-ky.org, or by phone at, (606) 766-1160.
