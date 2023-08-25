Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) has released a sneak peek of its 2023 SOAR Summit agenda. The Summit, Appalachia’s premier event, is set for October 3-4 at the Corbin Arena. It is presented by Appalachian Wireless and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

According to a statement from SOAR, the agenda highlights some new programming. This includes Ten Talk, presented by the University of the Cumberlands. This will take place on Oct. 3 inside the Corbin Arena.

Ten Talk, the statement said, is a simple concept — two slides, 10 minutes and a person sharing their passion in a casual and conversational setting. The Ten Talk sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

SOAR will release the names of those selected to participate in the Ten Talk sessions on Sept. 1.

Also, new to this year’s event is a Pre-Summit Workshop and Opening Reception on Monday, Oct. 2 in Williamsburg, the statement said. This is presented by the Kentucky League of Cities. The workshop will focus on community and regional disaster preparedness, the statement said. The workshop, which will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. will be followed by an Opening Reception at the Cumberland Mint. This is also presented by the Kentucky League of Cities.

Both the Pre-Summit Workshop and Opening Reception are additional ticketed events. Each event is $25 and seating is limited.

Nora D. Volkow, M.D., director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) at the National Institutes of Health, will speak during the Summit plenary session on Oct. 4.

Volkow, the statement said, is a world-renowned research psychiatrist whose work has been credited to categorize drug addiction as a brain disorder. The statement said she pioneered the work of using images of the brain to investigate how the dopamine system affects the functions of brain regions involved with reward and self-control in addiction. She has also made important contributions to the neurobiology of obesity, ADHD and aging, the statement said.

In addition to speaking, Dr. Volkow will participate in a panel discussion on addiction and the best practices taking place across Appalachia Kentucky in treatment, workforce, and fair-chance employment.

Other confirmed speakers for the Oct. 4 plenary include:

• Congressman Hal Rogers, SOAR’s co-founding principal officer and dean of the US House of Representatives.

• Lincoln Brown, entrepreneur and investor.

• Nate Morris, chairman and CEO of Morris Industries Founder of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT).

• TJ Rayhill, the winner of the 2023 Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition.

The statement said one of the favorite components of the SOAR Summit is the Exhibit Hall. This space generally houses more than 100 interactive exhibits, ranging from businesses and startups to technical assistance resources, and innovative programs featuring high school and college students.

SOAR is accepting applications for its Summit Exhibit Hall through Sept. 7. The deadline is Dept. 7, but applications are being evaluated as they are received.

Those who register for the SOAR Summit up until Sept. 1 will receive a $20 discount. The $55 registration fee will increase to $75 after Sept. 1.

Registration includes:

• Access to all programming on Oct. 3-4. The Pre-Summit Workshop and Opening Reception are not included. You can purchase tickets to those events when you register.

• Breakfast, lunch and snacks on Oct. 3-4.

• Opportunity to attend the SOAR Summit Reception, presented by Whitaker Bank, on the evening of Oct. 3 in downtown Corbin.

• Complimentary shuttle service to the SOAR Summit Reception and programming at the Corbin Center.

• Access to the SOAR Summit Exhibit Hall.

You can register and learn more about the SOAR Summit at www.soar-ky.org/summit.