The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Cole Atkinson, Business and Innovation Champion for Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR), to its monthly meeting May 11.
Atkinson is an entrepreneur who settled in Eastern Kentucky after living in 21 different cities across the country. In order to pursue his passion for travel, he left college and began a career in the commercial fishing and boating industry.
Atkinson said he later decided to finish his degree at Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) in Harrogate, Tennessee. After graduating, he partnered with an investment group in opening a restaurant and bar featuring local food, craft cocktails and live music.
Atkinson went on to open three more locations in southeast Kentucky before accepting a new position with SOAR.
“Downtown revitalization, my businesses were restaurants, bars, live music venues. A very big focus on downtown community, that’s what I love to be a part of,” Atkinson said. “I love to see small towns grow, I think that’s the lifeblood of the community and local economy.”
SOAR now offers direct services to help new entrepreneurs receive basic services they need, like website development.
“Our SOAR Business and Innovation team, we try to focus in on the digital and modern economy. Things are changing, things are going online more and more everyday,” said Atkinson.