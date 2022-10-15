The 2022 SOAR Summit is set to return to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 and at 4 p.m. on Oct. 20.

One Summit goal is to cast a vision for the next decade and discuss the public’s role in making it come true right here in Eastern Kentucky.

The two-day SOAR event will feature notable headline speakers such as Congressman Hal Rogers, Gov. Andy Beshear, Rubicon Technologies CEO Nate Morris and Rajant Corporation CEO Bob Schena.

Over 1,500 attendees are expected to attend two full days of programming which includes more than 100 exhibitors, seven focused breakout sessions, and 10 featured speakers.

According to SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall, the 2022 Summit is expected to be the biggest yet.

“We’re excited to bring the summit back to Pikeville with two full days and with 10 featured speakers, it’s going to be a great event,” said Hall. “We hope that every Eastern Kentuckian with an interest in seeing the region become the best version of itself in the future makes it out.”

Kentucky’s 5th District Congressman and the Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives Hal Rogers and Gov. Andy Beshear will both speak on day one of the Summit. Both serve as co-principal officers of SOAR.

Through a partnership with the Kentucky Department of Local Government and the Kentucky League of Cities, city and county officials in attendance will have the ability to receive up to 11 continuing education credits through the Community Broadband Deployment Preparation-focused sessions.

These sessions include conversations on financing broadband networks in rural areas and information on state and federal funding opportunities. Other focused break-out sessions include content around healthy communities, small business, and innovation, remote work, digital skilling and downtown revitalization.

As the region looks ahead in the next 10 years, there is some ground to be made up, Hall said, in areas such as workforce development, broadband and population growth.

“Every Eastern Kentuckian has a part to play in bringing about a better future for our region,” said Hall. “It’s up to us to find the answers to solving stubborn and systemic problems that have plagued communities for decades.”

Registration for SOAR Summit 2022 can be accessed at www.soar-ky-org. The deadline to register is Oct. 16. Interested parties can receive $20 off admission by using promo code, ANEEXPRESS.

The full SOAR Summit 2022 agenda can be found online at, http://soar-ky-org/summit/#summitinfo.