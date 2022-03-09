Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton signed a proclamation March 7 recognizing Social Work Month on the campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg.

Social workers have long played an important role, however, their role has expanded greatly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Stapleton.

“There’s no way to tell just how invaluable those workers are, especially, during this pandemic. There’s been so much stress, just so much anguish, and they’ve really had to pick up a lot of slack,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton, who spent his career in law enforcement as a longtime member of the Kentucky State Police, worked hand-in-hand and sometimes on scene with social workers and knows just how important that work is.

“Social workers are now starting to move into other fields and people are realizing they need to be in different fields. For instance, I say law enforcement. They need to be in enforcement. In working with law enforcement, we still have to enforce the law.” Stapleton continued, “But, there’s a big difference in someone that’s become an addict and gets caught with a small amount, and someone who has half a pound of drugs and we need to try to help that person that’s had that small amount, that’s got that addiction, and we try to find ways to get them out of addiction, into recovery, into rehabilitation and back into the workforce.”

According to the proclamation, social work is one of the fastest growing professions in the United States with more than 715,000 today and nearly 800,000 professionals expected to be employed as social workers by 2028.

Allison Hyden, president of the Student Association of Social Workers at BSCTC, spoke about Social Work Month and the social work program the college offers.

“March is Social Work Month, it goes with the (NASW) National Association of Social Workers, this month’s theme is ‘The Time Is Right,’ which basically means the time is right for social workers to go out and do social work, helping their community and have enjoyed doing that. That’s what we’re here for,” said Hyden.

The pandemic has limited the club’s abilities to reach out to the community or fundraise due to restrictions. Hyden thought what better way to start Social Work Month than have Mayor Stapleton sign a proclamation.

“We figured this month, why not kick it off, have the Mayor sign the proclamation, we all come join in here and have a good time and kick Social Work Month off like it should be,” Hyden said.