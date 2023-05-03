On the Saturday of this year's Jenny Wiley Festival, Oct. 14, a solar eclipse is set to take place in which about half the sun will be visible.

“Starting a little before noon, the moon is going to move between the earth and the sun,” Steve Russo, retired director of the East Kentucky Science Center, said. “We will end up with a kind of shadow on the sun, and we will see about half the sun blocked out.”

As he did with the last eclipse, Russo said, he will be setting up his telescope and a projector screen. However this time, he will be at the Jenny Wiley Festival instead of the science center.

“We did this at the science center during the last eclipse, and folks suddenly started walking up to the screen, getting others’ to take their picture,” he said. “ I was really shocked, it became a photo booth. We had 5,000 people there. It was the biggest eclipse gathering in the United States, for an area that did not have totality, the sun completely covered. Our area had about 95 percent coverage.”

Russo, who is on the festival committee, said he will be set up at the festival from around 11:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., which will be the maximum point of coverage. “Since coverage is 50 percent, I don’t think this eclipse will draw the interest the last one did,” he said. “However, it is happening during Jenny Wiley Days and because of the science center, people have always come out for stuff like this.”

Russo said that although a half coverage eclipse may not be seen as a big deal, an eclipse during the JW festival is significant.

“This is the first time there will be an eclipse during the festival, and it has been going on since 1982” he said. Looking ahead, Russo said there will not be another eclipse during the festival for another 300-plus years.

With the excitement of an eclipse comes the risks, which Russo urges folks to pay attention to.

“I know as we get closer, people will hear about it on TV and the radio, and we don’t need people staring at the sun,” he said. “The sun isn’t any more dangerous during an eclipse than it usually is, but because there is an eclipse it is possible to look at the sun without the eyes automatically squinting. The same brightness isn’t present, so your eyes may not shut themselves down. Someone could look at the sun for 30-45 seconds and not realize the eye damage until they look away. By then, the damage is done.

“The proper glasses and eye safety is the important thing,” he said. “Certified glasses that are appropriate are certified by three to four different national and international organizations. Some products online may say they work, but they may not. You don’t take a chance on stuff like that. You can’t go back once the damage is done. So, no direct viewing, unless you have certified glasses.”

Russo will be handing out 500 pairs of certified glasses to view the eclipse while at the festival. In the meantime, he says he is going to be a local affiliate for one of the companies who makes the glasses. He will be putting a direct link to where folks can get the glasses on his Facebook page within the next seven 10 days.