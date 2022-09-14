Southern Water District held a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 7 for a new $1.5 million water line project that officials say will improve service to approximately 400 residents in the Lackey and Wayland communities.

These areas have been prone to water outages for decades due to aging infrastructure and repeated flooding over the years.

According to Jeff Prater, chairman of Southern Water District, the new project will replace the existing lines and redirect them to other areas.

“It’s an AML grant that will allow us to replace about 30,000 feet of deteriorated line, and relocate that line into areas that are less prone to flood damage,” Prater said.

Prater said residents in the Lackey and Wayland areas should see improved reliability and fewer outages once work is complete.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said the problems lie within the aging infrastructure. As Southern Water workers locate and repair a leak, the strain from the repaired section weakens a different area of line, leading to another leak, he said.

“The Lackey-to-Wayland project is something that’s been needed for a long while. What’s happened is, the line is old and dilapidated and they have water outages up there on a regular basis. Since I’ve been in office, there’s been outages that’s probably exceeded a week, both times,” Williams said.

Williams said he believes the line replacement project, along with the current progress on the new Ky. 680 connector will only improve economic development opportunities in those areas.

“As far as economic development and in that area, yes, it’s going to help. ARH (Appalachian Regional Healthcare), has some clinics up there, we have some new businesses that have actually located in Wayland. Williams said. “We got a new clinic, a new pharmacy going in up there, and it’s difficult to run a business if you don’t have a sustainable water supply.

“There is going to be so much more traffic flowing through there,” he continued. “We have some big bottoms through there that we could use for economic development.”

Southern Water also announced a water line extension project that will extend existing lines from Minnie to Ky. 80.

State Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, who officials said played an instrumental role in securing funding for the projects, was also on hand for the groundbreaking.

“I just hope this restores some hope and confidence to our residents in Right Beaver, who have been displaced by the flooding, to show you we’re investing in your community and we’re investing in ways to keep you right here at home,” Tackett Laferty said.

According to Prater, construction on the water line replacement should begin in about two weeks, and is scheduled to be finished by year’s end.