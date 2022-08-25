State officials began a special legislative session Aug. 24 to address the ongoing need for help in the wake of Eastern Kentucky flooding.

Immediately following the first day of special session, Gov. Andy Beshear and other state lawmakers announced a plan to spend $212 million over the next six months to aid in the rebuilding of the communities that were devastated by the flooding.

Beshear said he sees this as a sign of hope.

“After many dark days in the emergency response, we’re seeing a little more hope,” he said. He said he recognizes that there is still a lot of work to be done as the region moves from the emergency phase to the stability phase.

“The rebuilding here is going to be one of the most complicated we’ve ever seen in this country,” Beshear said. That, Beshear said, is why they created the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (EKSAFE), a plan they’re sure will work to quickly get funds to where they are needed.

EKSAFE is structured similarly to the funds created for the western Kentucky disaster relief after the deadly tornado outbreak in December, according to Beshear.

“We are going to move really fast,” said Beshear. “We moved really really fast with Western Kentucky and I think we’re going to hit that same goal.”

The plan includes $200 million from the Budget Reserve Trust Fund which will be dispersed as follows:

• $115 million will be provided to the Department of Military Affairs Division of Emergency Management to provide financial support to cities, counties, school districts, state agencies and nonprofit or public utility service providers located in areas named in the Presidential Declaration of Major Disaster. The use of this portion includes reimbursement for services, personnel and equipment provided during the response and recovery phases; cost of replacement or repair of publicly owned buildings and their contents; and advancement of funds to local governments, utilities and school districts awaiting insurance claims and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance.

• $45 million will be provided to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s highways budget for the state matching funds to pay for bridge and road repair and replacement.

• $40 million will be provided to the Department of Education for financial assistance to school districts to support repairs of school building facilities, additional transportation costs for displaced students and wraparound services for school children and their families recovering from the impacts of the storms and flooding.

An additional $12.7 million from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is earmarked for EKSAFE.

Beshear commended the General Assembly for their dedication and nonpartisan efforts to send aid to the shattered region.

Senate President Robert Stivers shared Beshear’s sentiments.

“This is a testament to what everybody does when something like this happens in the state of Kentucky,” Stivers said. “You come together to make sure your friends, your neighbors, your families are taken care of.”

Stivers said EKSAFE will take care of short-term objectives until the legislature can work with agencies to get a full assessment of the damage.

However, the damage is so extensive, he said, that the full assessment may not be available by Jan. 1.

According to Stivers, some experts estimate the flooding as a once in 600 years event.

“You didn’t just have to live by the river to get damaged,” said Stivers. “You saw whole hillsides come down and wipe houses out.”

House Speaker David Osborne also spoke at the briefing and, like Stivers, he echoed Beshear’s praises for the general assembly members and the work they’ve been doing to help the region recover.

“This has been a nonpartisan effort … that both Republicans and Democrats have not only been tireless advocates during the construction of legislature, but also have been tireless in their efforts on the ground,” Osborne said. “I don’t think enough could be said about the work they have done.”

The measure must still be approved by the House and Senate, then signed by Beshear.