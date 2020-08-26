During the weekend, a Stanville man was arrested on a number of charges after law enforcement responded to a domestic in process call.
On Aug. 22, Corey Thompson, 27, of Stanville, was arrested at his mother's residence on a total of eight charges after Kentucky State Police received a call regarding a domestic dispute being in process in which Thompson had fled the scene from.
According to the arrest citation, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Darrin Lawson wrote that he assisted KSP with a domestic-in-process which was taking place at Bobcat Boulevard in the Stanville area. Upon arriving, Lawson wrote, he and KSP made contact with two individuals who Lawson wrote were still on scene of a vehicle accident.
Lawson wrote in the citation that, while talking to the two subjects, both stated that Corey Thompson had "jumped in his car, chased them down the road and rammed them from the side."
While continuing the discussion with one individual, Lawson wrote, she provided a handwritten statement that said, "he grabbed me by the hair and tried to break my neck, he pulled most of my hair out, busted my face several times, bit my ear, bit my head, I'm beat from head to toe."
Lawson wrote that the woman’s eyes were both black, blue and swollen. Her ear lobe had been bitten off, while she also had several cuts and bruises along her neck and arms. She was transported to Pikeville Medical Center for her injuries.
According to the citation, Thompson was located at his mother's residence, approximately 50 to 75 yards from the scene of the incident. While searching the car Thompson had been driving, Lawson wrote in the citation that he located a clear bag that contained several chunks of a clear crystal substance.
Thompson, Lawson wrote, stated that the bag's contents was "Bath Salts," which is another name for synthetic cathinones.
Thompson was arrested on eight total charges of, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, first degree criminal mischief, persistent felony offender, leaving the scene of an accident/ failure to render aid or assistance, first degree possession of a controlled substance, license to be in possession and operating a vehicle while having a suspended license.
Corey Thompson was checked out by EMS and was transported to the Floyd County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.