Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton was recently honored along with Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan, by the Kentucky League of Cities as recipients of the RISE Award.

The RISE Award recognizes a person or elected official who goes above and beyond to serve their cities.

Stapleton has served the general public most of his career in one form or another. First, with the Kentucky State Police where he spent a distinguished career, to now, the mayor of The Star City.

When tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky in December 2021, Stapleton quickly assembled a team to travel to Mayfield and assist in search-and-rescue efforts.

“We put some guys together, we took a truck and one of our ambulances and we went down there and helped search and recover,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton said the award is a testament to the hard work and dedication his colleagues in The City of Prestonsburg exude.

“This award is just a reflection of the great people I have to work with,” Stapleton said. “I don’t have to stand and hold hands, I can tell them to get things done and they get it done. That allows me to do other things that demand attention.”

Stapleton was not informed prior to winning the award, nor was Mayor O’Nan.

“I was actually told that I would be presenting an award, so that’s why I was all dressed up,” Stapleton said. “I had no idea I was even up for it, neither was Mayor O’Nan, I later found out.”

Stapleton says though he won the award, it is the residents of the city who deserve the credit.

“It just so happens that my name is on the award, but I’ve got to tell you, it’s a city award. It was our whole city that won that award, not just me,” Stapleton said.