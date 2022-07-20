At the July 12 meeting of the Prestonsburg Tourism Commission, discussion was held concerning the postponement of Prestonsburg’s annual Star City Day events.
The events were postponed in the wake of the incident at Allen on June 30 in which three police officers and a K9 officer were killed.
Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson said many members of the community have asked when the town's beloved event would take place or if it would be canceled this year.
“Star City Day will absolutely take place and be rescheduled,” said Johnson.
Johnson said they will wait for the time when the community feels ready to gather in fellowship and celebration again.
“Prestonsburg is an extremely resilient community, and Star City Day is a unique event that celebrates our joy, kindness, artistry and talents. We look forward to sharing when a new date is set,” said Johnson.
The Prestonsburg Tourism Commission meets at noon every second Tuesday at the Mountain Arts Center and all meetings are open to the public.