April is Financial Literacy Month, and Kentucky students can make use of financial literacy resources available from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
“This Financial Literacy Month, I ask all Kentucky students to utilize KHEAA’s financial literacy resources to learn basic tips and fraud protection,” said Andy Gov. Beshear. “Financial literacy is especially important to our students as they work to build strong economic futures for themselves and for our commonwealth.”
KHEAA’s “It’s Money, Baby” booklet helps students learn the basics of banking, credit cards, interest and protecting themselves from fraud. Free copies are available by emailing publications@kheaa.com. Please remember to include a mailing address with your email request.
The agency’s regional outreach counselors can also present “It’s Money, Baby” programs for schools and other groups. KHEAA has 13 outreach counselors located across the state. To find the counselor for your county, visit kheaa.com and click on the KHEAA Outreach Services link under the Counselors tab.
Links to games and sites that teach students about finances can also be found under the Money Management tab on kheaa.com.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs.
In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC). For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call, (800) 928-8926.
