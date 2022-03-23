Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon’s office on March 23 released the audit of the Floyd County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year which ended June 30, 2019, and listed several areas of noncompliance found during the process.

Included in the findings were that:

• The Floyd County Fiscal Court did not prepare a timely or accurate schedule of expenditures of federal awards;

• The Floyd County Fiscal Court did not have effective internal controls, review procedures, and oversight for the budget process;

• The Floyd County Fiscal Court did not properly disclose debt on the fourth quarter financial report;

• The Floyd County Fiscal Court was not in compliance with bid laws and failed to implement adequate internal controls over the bid process;

• The Floyd County Jailer lacks internal controls over receipts and disbursements for the jail inmate and commissary accounts;

• The Floyd County Jailer did not maintain daily checkout sheets.

In answer to many of the comments, current Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams pointed out to the auditor’s office that the first six months of that fiscal year were under a prior administration and that issue is added to the presence of an inexperienced finance officer.

However, in answer to the bid issue, Williams wrote that the law on the matter is confusing and the fiscal court has since changed its process following a decision by County Attorney Keith Bartley. The new policy, Williams wrote, mirrors the state auditor’s opinion.

Jailer Stuart “Bear” Halbert answered in his response to the auditors that the jail has addressed the issues and hired a new commissary clerk.

