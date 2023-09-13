Saying there has been “no fraud, waste or abuse,” Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams responded prior to the public release Sept. 7 of two state audits of the Floyd County Fiscal Court's financial statements.

A total of 16 findings were included in the audits, but most findings were repeated from the previous years' reports, which focused on the county's financial statements for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

“There are absolutely no findings of any material misrepresentation in any of the financial statements presented publicly and we are proud to announce that all findings are procedural and will be addressed accordingly,” WIlliams said in a statement issued Sept. 4 ahead of the audits' release.

Williams said the auditor's office notified the fiscal court that all audits that had not been completed since 2016 "had to be completed as soon as possible.”

“In our effort to comply and complete audits that should have been completed under the prior administration, the fiscal court agreed to have multiple audits and multiple auditors working simultaneously," Williams said in the statement "This is not an ideal situation because it does not allow us the opportunity to have audits prepared sequentially and addressed accordingly. This has created a tremendous amount of work over the last 30 months since our staff had to work on multiple audits simultaneously. We are not trying to pass the buck but it’s important for the taxpayers of Floyd County to have confidence in our fiduciary responsibility to report all financial information correctly.”

Former jailer focus of several findings

Several of the auditor's findings concerned former Jailer Stuart "Bear" Halbert and the Floyd County Detention Center. The 2021 audit said the former jailer lacked segregation of duties over receipts, disbursements and bank reconciliation processes of the jail commissary.

"The jail commissary bookkeeper recorded receipts, prepared deposits, prepared the monthly receipt ledger, recorded entries on inmate accounts, prepared checks for disbursements, prepared the monthly disbursement ledger, and performed the monthly bank reconciliations," the audit said. "Also, it should be noted that only one signature

is present on check disbursements."

The report said the former jailer did not have controls in place to ensure that the same person did not perform all jail commissary accounting functions.

"When one employee is responsible for the receipt, disbursement, and reconciliation processes, the risk of misappropriation of assets, errors, and inaccurate financial reporting increases," the audit said.

The audit also said that the detention center did not have adequate controls over jail commissary disbursements, which was also a finding included in the prior year audit. Of 24 disbursements selected by the auditor, 12 invoices did not have proper supporting documentation, sales tax of $25.50 was paid for one purchase and numerous checks were signed by only one jail employee instead of two.

"This deficiency was caused by a lack of adequate internal controls and a lack of oversight by management of disbursement procedures," the audit said.

The auditor recommended that the jailer maintain all original invoices, which should be effectively cancelled to prevent duplicate payments. It was also recommended that the jailer review all purchases and ensure that sales taxes are not being paid prior to disbursement and that all checks have dual signatures.

The audit also found that the former jailer failed to properly reconcile and account for the inmate account and inmate balances.

"Reconciliations for the inmate account were not prepared," the audit said. "This account is used to account for funds deposited by or on behalf of inmates. After funds are deposited, inmates’ balances within the account are reduced for jail costs and fees as well as inmate purchases from the jail commissary. At the time of an inmate’s release, if the inmate owes no additional amounts, the amount remaining in the inmate’s account is refunded. No records were maintained that demonstrates the amount of funds held on behalf of the inmates as of June 30, 2021."

The audit said that failure to properly reconcile the inmate account may result in misappropriation of inmate funds.

In response, Judge Williams said the findings concerning the detention center had been rectified when Steve Little took office as jailer. Little said in his response that he has been "proactive" in resolving" the findings.

All findings concerning the jail were repeated in the 2022 audit.

Some findings focused on the fiscal court

The 2021 audit also found that the fiscal court failed to prepare the fourth-quarter financial report and Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards as required by state statutes and the Department for Local Government. The finding was also included in the previous year's audit.

"The county did not submit a fourth quarter financial report within 30 days of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021," the audit said. "In addition, the copy on file with the Department for Local Government (DLG) only contained three months of activity as opposed to the entire year. The copy of the fourth quarter financial report obtained for

audit was dated June 20, 2022. Furthermore, the county failed to complete and send their Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards (SEFA) for the year ended June 30, 2021, until April 2023."

Williams said the current administration has not been given "ample opportunity to address the previous audits and make necessary adjustments to address previous findings." He noted that the state audits were four years behind and that he "struggled to get all audits current."

"Unfortunately, performing multiple years of audits simultaneously does not give the Treasurer the opportunity to correct these issues," Williams said in his response. "The Schedule of Federal Expenditures is a very simple report that lists a total of all federal receipts and disbursements. Also, the late filing of the report to the Department for Local Government has been corrected."

In addition, the audit said the fiscal court did not have effective controls, review procedures and oversight for the budget process, which was another repeat finding.

"The budget approved in the fiscal court minutes and the Department for Local Government (DLG) does not balance by individual fund," the audit said. "However, the budget balances when all funds are taken into consideration. The general fund, local government economic assistance fund, federal disaster fund, and revolving loan fund were out of balance by $49,000, ($49,000), $1,000, and ($1,000), respectively. In addition, the water and sewer fund and construction fund were comingled in the approved budget and treasurer’s settlement."

Williams said this was "a typo" and that the overall budget was correct and approved by the Department for Local Government, adding that the fiscal court has contracted with a consultant approved by its software company to ensure future submissions are correct."

Another repeat finding was that the county did not have adequate controls in place to accurately report amounts for debtson the fourth-quarter financial report, noting that the outstanding debt principal as of June 30, 2021, was greater than outstanding debt principal per debt schedules by $27,875.

The outstanding interest reported was less than actual by $18,660, the audit said, and the net total amount of excess reported was $9,215.

"The county failed to implement sufficient monitoring over the reporting process," the audit said. "By not correctly reporting for outstanding liabilities, the fiscal court cannot make effective management decisions as it relates to debt service outstanding each fiscal year."

Williams said that the debt information listed "came directly from the debt schedules provided by our lenders."

The report also said the fiscal court's fourth-quarter financial statement was materially misstated.

"The county failed to reconcile the fourth quarter financial statement to the treasurer’s settlement, the original budget, the budget amendment, and account for all financial activity of the county that resulted in numerous errors and material adjustments to the financial statements," the audit said.

Williams agreed that there was an error on the statement submitted to the Department for Local Government.

"In regard to the treasurer’s report — the financial statements submitted to the Floyd County Fiscal Court and the financial statements presented publicly are correct," Williams said. "This error has been an ongoing issue for several years due to staffing and software issues. The Fiscal Court has contracted with a consultant provided through the software company to ensure that all future reports submitted to the Department for Local Government are timely filed and accurate."

The audit also found that the court failed to implement adequate controls over debt-related transactions that resulted in disbursements exceeding the approved budget.

"During the year the county entered into a debt agreement to refinance existing debt in the amount of $1,535,000," the report said. "These funds did not flow through the county’s financial reporting system and therefore that activity was not recorded in the county’s receipts and disbursements as required. As a result, the fiscal court failed to properly budget for the debt-related receipts and disbursements in the general fund. In addition, payments of $30,939 were posted to the incorrect appropriation code in the road fund. Failing to account for these activities resulted in appropriations in excess of budget in the general fund debt service and road fund debt service categories of $1,534,622 and $30,939, respectively."

Williams agreed that the budget amendment was not prepared upon refinancing the county's bond to lower the interest rate.

"The dollar amount did not change and we assumed that a budget amendment was not necessary because the principal amount remained the same," Williams said. "In the future, if we refinance any debt we will prepare a budget amendment."

In addition, the audit said the fiscal court lacked adequate segregation of duties over cash, receipts and reporting processes, noting that the treasurer prepares deposit tickets and posts receipts to the receipts ledger for all funds without any documented review from an independent party.

It also said that solid waste personnel receive and deposit receipts from all collections without any documented review from an independent party.

Williams agreed that segregation of duties is "paramount for strong internal controls."

"We have limited resources and limited space to work within and this creates a set of unique challenges for all involved," Williams said. "The segregation of duties in the Solid Waste Department have been addressed and a verification process has been implemented to reconcile deposits and receipts.