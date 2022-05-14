A new data tool from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet shows that Eastern Kentucky’s electric rates are among the highest in the state, while the gas rates are among the lowest.

The Kentucky Energy Affordability Dashboard allows visitors to compare costs of various utilities, including electric, gas and water, across each county, along with demographic data.

According to the data, in 2020, utility customers in Boyd, Perry and Pike counties had an average monthly bill of $147.05. The Big Sandy region counties (Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin) all landed in the top 20 in average monthly electric bills, with Floyd, Martin and Johnson all coming in at $145.43.

The lowest average monthly electric bills in 2020 were in Boone and Kenton counties ($96.91), Wayne ($104.60), Jefferson ($105.75) and Cumberland ($107.01).

In terms of gas bills, the Big Sandy region counties all fall in the lowest 20 for average monthly bills, with Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties listing an average monthly bill of $20.28 in 2020, while Perry County came in higher with an average monthly bill of $23.63.

The highest average monthly gas bills in the state in 2020 were seen in Daviess and Hancock counties ($46.23) and Elliott, Lawrence and Carter counties ($40.29).

The region’s average monthly water bills fell in the middle range of the state, with Perry coming in at $29.24 and Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties all coming in at an average monthly bill of $27.64.

Using demographic information, the dashboard also shows each county’s average energy burden, calculated by percent of each county’s median household income. In Floyd County, that burden is calculated at 6 percent, while in Perry and Pike counties the burden is 5 percent and the burden in Johnson County is calculated at 4 percent.

The dashboard may be found at, kystats.ky.gov/Reports/Tableau/2022_EnergyDash.