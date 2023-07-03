On June 26, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has secured a nearly $1.1 billion federal grant, the largest public investment in high-speed internet in the state’s history, which will bring affordable, reliable high-speed internet service to every Kentuckian.
“Today is a historic day for Kentucky. Thanks to the support from the federal government, we are going to help connect every family, community and business to high-speed internet,” Beshear said in a statement. “Never before have we seen this type of investment in high-speed internet, and with it comes new infrastructure, more good jobs for our families and a boost to our already booming economy."
President Joe Biden announced on June 26 Kentucky’s funding allocation through the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, which is the country’s largest-ever investment in high-speed internet, the statement said.
With this announcement, the statement said, Kentucky has now received more than $1.6 billion in total high-speed internet funding since the American Rescue Plan Act was passed in March 2021.
BEAD is a program of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration that will fund additional expansion of high-speed internet networks in Kentucky. The program prioritizes projects that serve areas lacking internet speeds above 25/3Mbps. According to the most recent data released in May by the Federal Communications Commission, Kentucky has over 258,000 unserved locations. The Office of Broadband Development will administer a competitive grant process to distribute these funds to eligible subrecipients, including internet service providers and local governments, beginning in early 2024.
“We are prepared to hit the ground running after this historic announcement,” said Meghan Sandfoss, executive director of Kentucky’s Office of Broadband Development. “Combined with the governor’s previous record-breaking investments to expand access, these new funds are going to drive substantial growth in the reliability and availability of high-speed internet.”
The statement said Beshear continues to encourage Kentuckians to take the Broadband Speed Test and sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program if they are eligible.