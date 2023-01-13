On Jan. 6, the filing deadline passed for those seeking election to statewide offices in Kentucky, with a number of Democrats and Republicans throwing their hats into the ring.

Governor

The most heavily sought office is that of governor, which will see incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear facing a primary challenge from Democrats Peppy Martin, of Glenview, and Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young of Lexington.

A total of 12 Republicans have filed for a chance to take on the Democratic nominee in November:

• Daniel Cameron of Louisville;

• Jacob Clark of Leitchfield;

• David O. Cooper of Independence;

• Kelly Craft of Lexington;

• Eric Deters of Walton;

• Bob DeVore of Louisville;

• Mike Harmon of Junction City;

• Alan Keck of Somerset;

• Dennis Ray Ormerod of Louisville;

• Ryan Quarles of Georgetown;

• Johnny Ray Rice of Berry; and

• Robbie C. Smith of Berea.

Secretary of state

In addition to incumbent Republican Michael Adams of Thornhill, Republicans Stephen L. Kinpper of Independence and Allen Maricle of Lebanon Junction are seeking the nomination. On the Democratic side, only Charles “Buddy” Wheatley of Covington filed for the office.

Auditor of public accounts

With current Auditor Mike Harmon tossing his hat into the ring to run for the Republican nomination for governor, Republicans Allison Ball of Prestonsburg, the current state treasurer, and Derek Petteys of Lexington are seeking the nomination. Kimberly “Kim” Reeder of Frankfort is seeking the Democratic nomination.

Commissioner of agriculture

With current Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles seeking the Republican nomination for governor, two Republicans and two Democrats have filed seeking to be his successor. The Democrats are Sierra J. Enlow of Hodgenville and Mikael Malone of Winchester, while the Republicans are Richard Heath of Mayfield and Jonathan Shell of Lancaster.

Attorney General

Only two people filed seeking to replace Daniel Cameron as attorney general. They are Democrat Pamela Stevenson of Louisville and Republican Russell Coleman of Crestwood.

State treasurer

With Treasurer Allison Ball seeking the position of auditor, one Democrat and three Republicans have filed to replace her. The Democrat is Michael Bowman of Louisville and the Republicans are Andrew Cooperrider of Lexington, Mark H. Metcalf of Lancaster and O.C. “OJ” Oleka of Frankfort.

Kentucky’s primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 16.